NYMHM: Men Who Drive Fancy Cars, Unimportant Milestones

1. Make Valentine's Reservations Now:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/why-you-need-to-make-your-valentines-day-restaurant-reservation-tomorrow-according-to-opentable-300996675.html
2. Unimportant Milestones: https://nypost.com/2020/02/03/more-americans-choosing-financial-security-over-traditional-life-milestones/
3. Men Who Drive Fancy Cars: https://www.fastcompany.com/90457589/science-proves-it-men-who-own-mercedes-and-bmws-are-more-likely-to-be-assholes
4. Fastest Growing Travel Destinations: https://nypost.com/2020/02/03/have-you-traveled-to-the-worlds-fastest-growing-tourist-destinations/