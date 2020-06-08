NYMHM

1. Minneapolis Dismantling Police Department: 

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/07/us/george-floyd-protests-sunday/index.html

2. Meat Cleaver Massages: http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20200601-taiwans-2000-year-old-knife-massage?referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews

3. Risky Bleach Hacks: https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/06/americans-are-drinking-bleach-and-dunking-food-in-it-to-prevent-covid-19/

4. Coronavirus Not As Potent: https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/06/04/upmc-gives-update-on-coronavirus/

True or False: Nearly half of potential lottery winners say they'd rather dump their significant other than share the jackpot with them.