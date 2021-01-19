NYMHM

1. Why You Crave Chocolate:

https://www.eatthis.com/news-americans-deficient-this-mineral/

2. Exploding Vagina Candle: https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/2158034/gwyneth-paltrow-vagina-candle-explodes-womans-living-room/

3. Being Eco Shamed: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13773096/children-living-in-smart-homes-eco/

4. People Who Talk With Ghosts: https://www.studyfinds.org/how-do-people-hear-dead-scientists-reveal-why-some-have-sixth-sense/

5. Massive Gonorrhea Outbreak Coming: https://metro.co.uk/2021/01/17/uk-could-face-gonorrhoea-outbreak-after-lockdown-ends-13918683/

Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the top food that leaves people feeling unhappy? It's delicious in the moment, but leaves you feeling like garbage afterwards.