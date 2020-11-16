1. Stove Top Clothing Line:
https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/stove-top-thanksgiving-clothing-line-stuffy
2. Waffle House Bacon Beer: https://www.delish.com/food-news/a34679276/waffle-house-bacon-infused-beer/
3. "Karen's" Dating Lives Are Harder: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8939677/Women-named-Karen-say-DATING-gotten-harder-year.html
4. Cops Use Lambo To Transport Organs: https://www.thedrive.com/news/37625/italian-police-use-lamborghini-huracan-to-transport-kidney-300-miles-in-just-two-hours