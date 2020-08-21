NYMHM

1. Drive-Thru Haunted Houses: 

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/drive-thru-haunted-houses-are-helping-keep-halloween-tradition-alive-in-2020

2. Cooking Fatigue: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/08/many-americans-are-experiencing-cooking-fatigue-while-stuck-at-home-during-the-pandemic/

3. Kansas City Chiefs Ban Native American Gear: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29705302/chiefs-ban-native-american-headdresses-face-paint-looking-arrowhead-chop

4. "Karen" The Movie: https://www.tmz.com/2020/08/20/taryn-manning-karen-movie-star-starring/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False: Answering spam calls or talking with telemarketers makes you get more of them. 

What would you make it rain?

What would you make it rain?

A chocolate factory in Switzerland had a ventilation issue and shot a bunch of cocoa powder into the sky that rained down on to the city. For more: