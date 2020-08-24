1. Ninjas Rob Ninja Museum:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/21/thieves-sneak-in-carry-out-heist-at-japanese-ninja-museum/
2. Screen Time Is Good For Kids: https://www.studyfinds.org/screen-time-good-for-toddlers-attention-span/
3. "Karen" Reviews Pays $65/Hour: https://kutv.com/news/offbeat/call-a-karen-company-wants-to-pay-a-hyper-critical-karen-65hour-to-review-products
4. Most Iconic Fashion Items: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/08/from-levi-501s-to-converse-chuck-taylors-these-are-the-most-iconic-fashion-items-of-all-time/