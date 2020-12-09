1. You Have Multiple Doppelgangers:
https://boingboing.net/2020/12/08/have-you-met-one-of-your-unrelated-identical-twins.html
2. Internet People Are Stupid: https://www.radio.com/wwjnewsradio/news/local/shoppers-stampede-into-walmart-in-search-of-ps5
3. Americans Are Stupid: https://mashable.com/article/american-adults-pew-survey-facebook-original-news-reporting/
4. Most Popular Winter Drinks: https://today.yougov.com/topics/food/articles-reports/2020/12/07/hot-chocolate-americas-favorite-holiday-beverage