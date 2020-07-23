1. Some Still Aren't Washing Their Hands:
https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/07/the-average-adult-is-now-washing-and-sanitising-their-hands-eight-times-a-day-but-more-than-one-in-10-still-admitted-to-not-cleaning-them-after-using-the-toilet/
2. Baby Lucifer: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/babies/uk-couple-win-bid-to-name-son-lucifer/news-story/2892407532ce6f6579a34396bf6b5fc5
3. Devil Scholarships For Students: https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/22/us/satanic-temple-scholarship-trnd/index.html
4. How To Avoid Work Burnout: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/07/british-employees-feel-the-need-to-take-a-break-every-43-days-to-avoid-total-burn-out/