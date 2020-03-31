NYMHM

1. Astrophysicist Gets Magnets Stuck Up Nose: 

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/mar/30/astrophysicist-gets-magnets-stuck-up-nose-while-inventing-coronavirus-device

2. Cafe Owner Hands Out Free Money: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/pete-the-generous-hands-out-100-bills-to-melbourne-centrelink-queue-c-768417

3. Orchestra Members Perform From Home: https://twitter.com/Khanoisseur/status/1243954960037003266

4. How The Shutdown Is Affecting Our Sex Lives: https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2020/03/30/62247/2

How many famous people have you met?

'90s country star Joe Diffie passed away yesterday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 61. He had just announced on Friday that he tested positive for the Coronavirus. The family is asking for privacy. For more: