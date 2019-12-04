1. New Record Driving From NY To LA: https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/a30085091/these-guys-just-drove-an-e63-amg-across-america-in-a-record-27-hours-25-minutes/
2. Fart Launcher 3000: https://nypost.com/2019/12/03/fart-launchers-are-taking-over-kids-christmas-lists-to-terrorize-parents/
3. Christmas Bonuses: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/48-of-companies-that-offer-year-end-bonuses-plan-to-increase-them-survey-finds-300967946.html
4. Insulted By Workout Gifts: https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2019/12/03/12350/1