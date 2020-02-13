NYMHM: Giving Up On Flying Cars, Government Alien Files

1. Disneyland Just Got More Expensive: 

https://nypost.com/2020/02/12/disneyland-hikes-ticket-prices-to-over-200-per-day/

2. Paying Your Valentine's Babysitter: https://www.care.com/c/stories/14837/how-much-does-a-valentines-day-babysitter-cost/

3. We Want The Government Alien Files: https://www.piplsay.com/ufos-are-back-what-do-american-enthusiasts-want/

4. Giving Up On Flying Cars: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flying-cars-future-is-faster-survey-finds-many-americans-doubt-they-will-live-to-see-the-sky-replace-highways-despite-rapid-technological-advancements-301003546.html

How do you need help this Valentine's Day?

Thursday, Megan's in studio to help with realistic Valentine's Day expectations and helpful recipes to keep you under budget.