1. Cicadas, Relaxing Or Annoying?:
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2021/05/25/8c003/1
2. Fireworks Shortage: https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/05/24/fireworks-shortage-has-stores-warning-customers-to-buy-early-ahead-of-july-4th/
3. Job Hunting Green Flags: https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephenlaconte/green-flags-job-interview-reddit
4. College Erases Student Debt: https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/community-college-wipes-graduating-students-debt-as-graduation-gift