NYMHM

1. Cicadas, Relaxing Or Annoying?:

https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2021/05/25/8c003/1

2. Fireworks Shortage: https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/05/24/fireworks-shortage-has-stores-warning-customers-to-buy-early-ahead-of-july-4th/

3. Job Hunting Green Flags: https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephenlaconte/green-flags-job-interview-reddit

4. College Erases Student Debt: https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/community-college-wipes-graduating-students-debt-as-graduation-gift

Tags

In other news

What event or entertainer surprised you?

What event or entertainer surprised you?

NASCAR (in person) blew me away! Waaaaaaay cooler than what I was expecting. I would totally do it again and recommend experiencing it at least once in your life. For more on the Columbus Monster Truck Nitro Tour:

Free Ticket Tuesday

Free Ticket Tuesday

Get ready to win, including exxxtra chances for Random Bangers! Click & scroll for more: