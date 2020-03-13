1. Distillery Makes/Gives Away Free Hand Sanitizer:
https://www.kptv.com/news/portland-distillery-makes-hand-sanitizer-to-give-to-customers/article_c79023bc-6292-11ea-832b-e3a4b8d06435.html
2. Top Coronavirus-Free Activities: https://today.yougov.com/topics/health/survey-results/daily/2020/03/12/6eb0b/1
3. Schools Are Shutting Down: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/education/2020/03/12/coronavirus-school-closings-ohio-maryland-washington-seattle-king-closures/5036252002/
4. Expert Answers Coronavirus Questions: https://elemental.medium.com/why-we-should-care-commonly-asked-questions-and-answers-about-covid-19-6b166f1876e9