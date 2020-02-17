NYMHM: Exercise Vs. Money, Multiple Partners = Higher Cancer Risk

1. Snake Orgy Closes Park: 

https://www.cltampa.com/news-views/local-news/blog/21116196/city-of-lakeland-closes-portion-of-park-because-of-snake-orgy

2. Lawsuit For Man Punching Ladie's Plane Seat: https://www.foxnews.com/travel/american-airlines-passenger-press-charges-attendant-fired

3. Exercise Vs. Money: https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/mental-health/482958-what-makes-people-happier-than-money-according-to

4. Multiple Partners Leads To Higher Risk Of Cancer: https://inews.co.uk/news/health/multiple-sexual-partners-cancer-health-risk-1675815

Tags

In other news