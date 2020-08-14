NYMHM

1. Pets With Benefits: 

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/08/study-finds-pets-have-made-americans-feel-less-alone-amid-pandemic/

2. Man Wins Porn-At-Work Case: https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/12/christian-worker-who-watched-porn-relieve-stress-job-has-stroke-office-13121146/

3. Erotic Weight Gainer: https://nypost.com/2020/08/13/pornchub-erotic-weight-gainer-eats-10000-calories-per-day/

4. World's Fastest Backwards Speller: https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/08/13/Minnesota-woman-dubbed-worlds-fastest-backward-speller/7351597344427/

Do you enjoy competing against your coworkers?

According to a new survey, two-thirds of people say they like competing against their coworkers and knowing how they stack up. Some believe the competition makes them better at their job. For more:

Super Stoopid Trivia

If they never had to pay taxes again, 5% of people say they'd be willing to give this up for the rest of their life.

We'll never get to play it on the show!

"When I heard it on Sunday I instantly thought of you and the show. You have to listen to this song it is awesome! Could be the new Bangers' theme song but not radio appropriate."