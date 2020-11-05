NYMHM

1. Deer Whiskey:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilyprice/2020/11/02/this-new-whiskey-tastes-like-deer-seriously/?sh=24711d3318aa

2. COVID Christmas Commercials: https://yougov.co.uk/topics/consumer/articles-reports/2020/11/04/do-britons-want-christmas-adverts-acknowledge-covi

3. Dead Man Wins Election: https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-bismarck-north-dakota-d689e0cf40dc9b7406af3f30bb2ff67b

4. Dirtiest Things At Grocery Stores: https://www.cbc.ca/news/marketplace/marketplace-supermarket-germs-1.5778492

How do you feel?

How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)

Super Stoopid Trivia

The average person will ask for advice 6,000 times in their life. What are the top three things we ask for advice?