1. Super Bowl Streaker Wins Big:

https://twitter.com/facesottawa/status/1358947916992421891?s=20

2. COVID Drones Coming: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-vaccines-drones/drone-company-wingcopter-gets-more-firepower-in-vaccine-delivery-race-idUSKBN29U214

3. Little Things That Matter: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/02/half-of-americans-say-2020-completely-altered-the-way-they-view-and-experience-love/

4. Saying "I Love You": https://nypost.com/2021/02/09/third-of-online-daters-have-said-i-love-you-before-meeting/

Is your kid using/selling drugs? How would you respond?

Courtesy of WJAG News: An arrest warrant at a house in Stanton near the high school turned up drugs and other paraphernalia Sunday afternoon. 400 vape cartridges and related Tobacco products along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found. For more: