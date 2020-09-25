1. More People Are Losing Their Hair:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/24/health/coronavirus-hair-loss-telogen-alopecia.html
2. Home Security Drones: https://www.theverge.com/2020/9/24/21453709/ring-always-home-cam-indoor-drone-security-camera-price-specs-features-amazon
3. Coffee Flavored Coffee Creamer: https://www.delish.com/food-news/a34130813/coffee-mate-coffee-flavored-creamers/
4. Coronavirus Is Mutating: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/09/23/houston-coronavirus-mutations/?arc404=true
5. COVID Cruise Insurance: https://www.foxnews.com/travel/luxury-cruise-line-all-inclusive-voyage-medical-evacuation