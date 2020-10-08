1. COVID Passport System:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8814245/Worlds-Covid-passport-trialled-flights-Heathrow-week.html
2. Clothes Anxiety: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/12873869/american-women-feel-anxious-when-shopping/
3. Virtual Dating Advantages: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1344857/virtual-dates-lockdown-research
4. Santa Will Be Different This Year: https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2020/10/07/covid-19-pandemic-will-force-mall-santas-to-see-children-behind-plexiglass-snow-globes-zoom-calls/