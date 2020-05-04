1. We've Decided The Quarantine Is Over:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2020/05/01/apple-data-shows-shelter-in-place-is-ending-whether-governments-want-it-to-or-not/#2b2fbd246fb5
2. Murder Hornets Have Arrived: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/murder-hornets-have-now-entered-the-u-s-and-they-could-decimate-the-honeybee-population/
3. Half Aren't Wearing Pants: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/articles-reports/2020/05/01/wearing-pants-remote-work-poll-survey
4. Carole Basking Tricked Into Giving Interview: https://www.thewrap.com/tiger-king-carole-baskin-first-interview-youtubers-posing-as-jimmy-fallon/