NYMHM

1. We've Decided The Quarantine Is Over: 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2020/05/01/apple-data-shows-shelter-in-place-is-ending-whether-governments-want-it-to-or-not/#2b2fbd246fb5

2. Murder Hornets Have Arrived: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/murder-hornets-have-now-entered-the-u-s-and-they-could-decimate-the-honeybee-population/

3. Half Aren't Wearing Pants: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/articles-reports/2020/05/01/wearing-pants-remote-work-poll-survey

4. Carole Basking Tricked Into Giving Interview: https://www.thewrap.com/tiger-king-carole-baskin-first-interview-youtubers-posing-as-jimmy-fallon/

Join us for cruise night in Norfolk every Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. Each Saturday will have a specific theme.

Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False: If it existed in real life, the Death Star would be bigger than Earth's moon.

Should we bother re-opening movie theaters?

"Trolls World Tour" has made $100 million since debuting on-demand earlier this month with a $20 rental price. When Earth shut down, Universal decided to release the film straight to digital, rather than postpone its release date.