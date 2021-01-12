NYMHM

1. 7 Types Of Rest:

https://ideas.ted.com/the-7-types-of-rest-that-every-person-needs/

2. I Can't Buy The Cheap Version Of _______: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/12/brits-have-revealed-the-things-they-refuse-to-compromise-on-including-coffee-brands-car-models-and-toilet-paper-quality/

3. Nebraskans Ruder Or More Polite?: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2021/01/04/28d65/3

4. Year-Round Schooling: https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/virginia-considers-year-round-schooling-starting-next-school-year/article_e200bd50-52de-11eb-9342-932c83fde17b.html

Tags

In other news

What song just "hits" you?

What song just "hits" you?

Checkout today's NTT from Elvie Shane. "My Boy" is about a father’s love for his stepson and even though I don't have a stepson, this song just hits me. Elvie says, “I want my music to make people think and I want it to be as raw and real as possible.” Man, no kidding...

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

When you tell your mom you're running away and she says, "Okay - see you at dinner, Sweetie."

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Massachusetts was just voted the best place to raise a family in 2021. Which state is number two? 