NYMHM

1. McDonald's Giving Away McRibs:

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/business/mcdonalds-mcrib-shave-trnd/index.html

2. Starbucks Giving Away Coffee: https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/starbucks-free-coffee-frontline-workers-december

3. Second Monolith Disappears: https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkdan8/mysterious-monolith-update-romanian-monolith-disappears-in-middle-of-night

4. Butt Aches On The Rise: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/12/americans-say-their-bodies-are-starting-to-feel-the-physical-effects-of-their-new-sedentary-lifestyles/

Tags

In other news

Have you ever had "pet regret"?

Have you ever had "pet regret"?

You got a pet and now regret ever getting it. The Schoenherrs? We have a Golden Retriever but it sheds dog hair EVERYWHERE on EVERYTHING. Other than that - he's perfect. Also: