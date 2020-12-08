1. Lifetime Sexy KFC Movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHHbTm3Npfk&feature=youtu.be
2. Breakdancing Now An Olympic Sport: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2020/12/07/breakdancing-breaking-becomes-olympic-sport-2024-olympics/3849970001/
3. Top Workout Songs: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/12/sixty-five-percent-of-exercising-americans-say-their-workout-performance-suffers-without-the-perfect-tunes/
4. Flying Or No Flying: https://www.businessinsider.com/jetblue-deletes-tweet-where-people-are-flying-this-winter-backlash-2020-12