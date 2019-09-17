NYMHM: Blame Your Empty Stomach, Paying For Thoughts & Prayers

1. Common Bucket List Items: https://beyondthedash.com/blog/funeral-planning/funeral-planning-in-the-midwest-united-states/7359

2. Things Parents Feel Guilty About: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primrose-schools-finds-losing-my-patience-is-top-cause-of-guilt-among-parents-300918729.html

3. Paying For Thoughs & Prayers: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/16/economists-calculate-monetary-value-thoughts-and-prayers

4. Blame Your Empty Stomach: https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/world/empty-stomachs-lead-to-poor-decisions-research-says-951019.html

Moron of the Morning: Handcuffed Couple Have Sex In Cop Car

While under arrest in the rear of a police car, a handcuffed Florida couple removed their clothes and began having sex, an encounter that eventually was interrupted when a sheriff’s deputy “opened the door to stop them,” according to an arrest report.

What would you do?

A woman recently shared a story about how she got her husband a DNA kit only to find out they were first cousins. And now she says it's, quote, "poisoning" the marriage. "His parents have been married for 30 years.. . he will not talk about this to me, we are sleeping in separate rooms, and …