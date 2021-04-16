NYMHM

1. Pizzly Bears:

https://nypost.com/2021/04/14/polar-bears-are-mating-with-grizzlies-to-become-pizzly-bears/

2. How Stupid Are Some People?!: https://metro.co.uk/2021/04/14/coleshill-woman-who-moved-next-to-busy-a-road-insists-shes-not-stupid-14407361/

3. Man Marries Four Times In One Month: https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/man-marries-same-woman-4-times-divorces-her-thrice-in-37-days-to-get-extended-paid-leave/745293

4. Beware Pandemic Scams: https://www.patriotledger.com/story/business/2021/03/10/watch-tax-scams-and-identity-theft-during-pandemic-tax-season/6945226002/

Tags

In other news

What's NOT worth the fight?

What's NOT worth the fight?

It's just easier to go along without arguing sometimes...Also, since Morgan Wallen is INELIGIBLE at this Sunday's ACM's, who's going to win the following awards: