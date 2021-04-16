1. Pizzly Bears:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/14/polar-bears-are-mating-with-grizzlies-to-become-pizzly-bears/
2. How Stupid Are Some People?!: https://metro.co.uk/2021/04/14/coleshill-woman-who-moved-next-to-busy-a-road-insists-shes-not-stupid-14407361/
3. Man Marries Four Times In One Month: https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/man-marries-same-woman-4-times-divorces-her-thrice-in-37-days-to-get-extended-paid-leave/745293
4. Beware Pandemic Scams: https://www.patriotledger.com/story/business/2021/03/10/watch-tax-scams-and-identity-theft-during-pandemic-tax-season/6945226002/