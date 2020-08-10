1. Pajamas Banned For Remote Learning:
https://www.wcia.com/news/remote-learning-dress-code-has-some-parents-frustrated/
2. $150 Billion Vaccine Donation: https://theweek.com/speedreads/930169/gates-foundation-donates-150-million-push-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-below-3
3. Best & Worst Masks For Safety: https://www.businessinsider.com/neck-fleece-worse-coronavirus-protection-duke-study-2020-8
4. YouTuber Sets Privates On Fire: https://technology.inquirer.net/102933/south-korean-youtuber-sets-private-parts-on-fire-during-gaming-livestream-gets-2nd-degree-burns