NYMHM: Area 51 Raid Was Today, Woman's Blood Blister Explodes On Plane

1. Dating Site Bans Photo Filters: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-pressure-new-study-finds-84-of-singles-want-more-authenticity-in-dating-think-photo-filters-should-be-banned-300919228.html
2. Woman's Blood Blister Pops On Plane: https://nypost.com/2019/09/19/american-airlines-passenger-pops-blister-splatters-passengers-with-blood/
3. Area 51 Raid Was Today: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/area-51-raid-brands-marketing-trnd/index.html
4. Church Sign Goes Viral: https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2019/09/19/Church-claps-back-at-AC-thieves-Its-hot-where-youre-going/2211568916264/?ur3=1