1. New Unnecessary Emojis: https://blog.emojipedia.org/117-new-emojis-in-final-list-for-2020/
2. Cancelling Valentine's: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-singles-are-over-the-pressure-of-valentines-day-say-it-should-be-canceled-300994953.html
3. America's Most Expensive Home For Sale: https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/this-could-be-america-s-most-expensive-home-ever-if-it-can-find-a-buyer
4. Pizza Hut's Twins Super Bowl Giveaway: https://www.businessinsider.com/pizza-hut-free-pizza-tuition-super-bowl-twins-birth-2020-1