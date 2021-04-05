1. $660,000 Video Game:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/03/business/super-mario-bros-auction-record-trnd/index.html
2. 533 Million Facebook Users Hacked: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9433271/Leaker-says-offering-private-details-500-million-Facebook-users.html
3. Top Signs You're Middle Aged: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/04/brits-dont-consider-themselves-to-be-middle-aged-until-theyre-nearly-47/
4. Bob Ross Look-A-Likes: https://www.ky3.com/2021/04/01/pictures-republic-high-school-students-participate-in-bob-ross-a-thon-fundraiser/