1. Monopoly's Modern Makeover:
https://fox8.com/news/the-world-has-changed-hasbro-asks-for-publics-help-in-updating-monopolys-community-chest-cards/
2. 24-Hour Technology Detox: https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/20/us/stay-away-from-screens-challenge-trnd/index.html
3. Improve Memory With Writing: https://www.ajc.com/life/want-to-remember-something-put-it-on-paper-study-finds/E77TPBTN5VG4HAASFYMHNF26KQ/
4. Abandoned School Mansion: https://nypost.com/2021/03/18/couple-converts-abandoned-school-into-2-4m-mansion/