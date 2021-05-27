NYMHM

1. Annoyed By Other People Eating:

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/may/24/research-reveals-why-some-find-the-sound-of-others-eating-so-irritating?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

2. Busted By Birth Announcement: https://nypost.com/2021/05/26/tiktok-user-shares-crazy-way-she-found-out-husband-cheated/

3. $1 Milllion Vaccine Lottery: https://www.denverpost.com/2021/05/25/colorado-covid-coronavirus-lottery-vaccines/

4. Man Turns Cat's Meow Into Viral Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kG2JvYSqGR4

What event or entertainer surprised you?

