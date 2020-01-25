Night to Shine 2019 highlight reel at Harvest Church!

Sunday, January 26th, 10:00 a.m. at Harvest Church in Norfolk. The training is mandatory and will help you get a grasp on how the night will flow and our NEW layout for this year. This a training session only. This is NOT a church service. The training is at:
  • Harvest Church
  • 1810 Channel Road
  • Norfolk, NE  68701

Tags

In other news

NTS Volunteer Training

NTS Volunteer Training

Sunday, January 26th, 10:00 a.m. at Harvest Church in Norfolk. The training is mandatory and will help you get a grasp on how the night will flow and our NEW layout for this year. This a training session only. This is NOT a church service. The training is at: