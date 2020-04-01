Not Appropriate.

Would you pose for money?

Dolly Parton told "60 Minutes Australia" that she "plans" to be on the cover of "Playboy" magazine again. She did it in 1978 when she was 32. She just turned 74 in January and would even be willing to wear the "bunny outfit" and ears. For more: 

Super Stoopid Trivia

The #1 thing people have done in the past few weeks that they rarely ever did before is work from home. What's #2 on the list?