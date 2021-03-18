At least their phones work...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Why are we wearing masks at OUTDOOR sporting events? Specifically, local high school activities? According to one local school official, "Basically, we can tell you to wear whatever we want you to wear."
What are the top three fruits and vegetables that tend to be covered in the most pesticides?
It's also the High School Headlines Tour with students from Madison High School!