Morgan Wallen's dog? Good luck at the ACM's...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
It's just easier to go along without arguing sometimes...Also, since Morgan Wallen is INELIGIBLE at this Sunday's ACM's, who's going to win the following awards:
If you wanted to buy the parts in an iPhone back in 1991, how much would it have cost?