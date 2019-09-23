I wonder if she's related to Karen...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
A new survey asked workers to name the things their coworkers do that annoy them the most. Here are the results:
1. Hand Sanitizer vs. The Flu: https://www.studyfinds.org/flu-season-alert-hand-sanitizer-not-very-effective-against-virus-strain/
How much time does the average employee waste each day on pointless tasks at work?
A Scottish man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he farted at police during a strip search, telling them: “How do you like that?”
We've covered everything this week: Physical, Emotional, Mental, Spiritual!
1. Dating Site Bans Photo Filters: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-pressure-new-study-finds-84-of-singles-want-more-authenticity-in-dating-think-photo-filters-should-be-banned-300919228.html