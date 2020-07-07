Not Appropriate.

You want me to put what - where?

In other news

Which other celebrities should run for President?

Which other celebrities should run for President?

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" -Kanye West via Twitter. Scroll down to vote: 

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

This popular, quick food was originally called "Chunk Stuffers" when it made it's debut. 