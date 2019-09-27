I love bedtime stories...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
1. Lessons Mom Learn After Their 2nd Kid: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/09/these-are-the-biggest-lessons-second-time-moms-learn-according-to-research/
The Coast Guard recently busted a homemade submarine containing how much cocaine?
A Florida man wanted by Broward County deputies for swinging a sword at another man has been taken into custody, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
1. Dumping Someone Over Chores: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/09/shocking-number-of-americans-who-say-theyve-ended-a-relationship-over-chores/
The Ohio woman who led police on a chase and hit cruisers on Interstate 77 in Newburgh Heights was sentenced on Wednesday.