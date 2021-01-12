Not Appropriate.

When you tell your mom you're running away and she says, "Okay - see you at dinner, Sweetie."

In other news

What song just "hits" you?

What song just "hits" you?

Checkout today's NTT from Elvie Shane. "My Boy" is about a father’s love for his stepson and even though I don't have a stepson, this song just hits me. Elvie says, “I want my music to make people think and I want it to be as raw and real as possible.” Man, no kidding...

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

When you tell your mom you're running away and she says, "Okay - see you at dinner, Sweetie."

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Massachusetts was just voted the best place to raise a family in 2021. Which state is number two? 