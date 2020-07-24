Not Appropriate.

Shut. Up.

In other news

Are you having more or less of "it"?

Are you having more or less of "it"?

The pandemic has been good for some married couples who have more time together. How often are married couples or people in committed long-term relationships having intimacy/relations/makin' sweet love?

How do you identify yourself?

How do you identify yourself?

What ONE word best labels who/what you are? Teacher, student, mother, father, farmer, doctor, Catholic, Lutheran, gay, straight, white, black, Mexican?