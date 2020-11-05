Not Appropriate.

A preview of 2021?

In other news

How do you feel?

How do you feel?

How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

The average person will ask for advice 6,000 times in their life. What are the top three things we ask for advice?