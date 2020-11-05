A preview of 2021?
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
With all of the chaos surrounding ballot counting, what do you believe is truly going on behind the scenes? Conspiracy theory?
How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)
1. 10,000 Attend Coronavirus Protest:
The average person will ask for advice 6,000 times in their life. What are the top three things we ask for advice?