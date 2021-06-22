I will be using the "automatic" setting...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
For every day life, I take less than 10 minutes. But if I'm going to a nice dinner or event - maybe 30 to 40 minutes. It depends on how much manscaping I gotta do...
You're 104 times more likely to die from _______ than to die from being struck by lightning.
Tell 'em you heard it on 106 KIX when you make your reservation for Saturday/Sunday and you'll be registered for the Father's Day gift basket!