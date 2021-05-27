Did I mention, 106 KIX is currently hiring?
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
What's the reason you'd NEVER work there? The places I'd have a hard time working at (for various reasons):
NASCAR (in person) blew me away! Waaaaaaay cooler than what I was expecting. I would totally do it again and recommend experiencing it at least once in your life. For more on the Columbus Monster Truck Nitro Tour: