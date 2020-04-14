Not Appropriate.

Have you ever tried Meditation?

There's a new app called Clementine that wants to help you meditate on the toilet. The sessions last about five minutes and they're supposed to help you quickly de-stress.

Super Stoopid Trivia

Once the pandemic is over, what percentage of people say they won't go back to shaking hands?

Ask The Mayor: Thursday, April 16

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning is back on the show this week. The City of Norfolk announced "2020 in 2020", an initiative with the goal of planting 2,020 trees in the city of Norfolk in 2020.