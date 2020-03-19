WHATEVER it takes to stay healthy...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
I'm trying to laugh as much as I can. Certain things are out of my control but I'm still looking for the humor in everything I'm doing. I'm not ignoring what's going on but I HAVE to maintain the right attitude! For more:
1. We We're Having A Super Early Spring:
What are the top foods that are so undesirable, people aren't buying them right now?
Wednesday/March 18. We're giving local, small businesses :60 on the show to highlight their small business! Call into the show (402-844-4091) or send your small business info to abe@106kix.com if you'd like to be included - FOR FREE! Be sure to include: