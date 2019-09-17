Not Appropriate.

Moron of the Morning: Handcuffed Couple Have Sex In Cop Car

While under arrest in the rear of a police car, a handcuffed Florida couple removed their clothes and began having sex, an encounter that eventually was interrupted when a sheriff’s deputy “opened the door to stop them,” according to an arrest report.

What would you do?

A woman recently shared a story about how she got her husband a DNA kit only to find out they were first cousins. And now she says it's, quote, "poisoning" the marriage. "His parents have been married for 30 years.. . he will not talk about this to me, we are sleeping in separate rooms, and …