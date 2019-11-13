Reminds me of this one time, when I was working out at the Y and...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
1. Woman Gives Birth On Dance Floor: https://www.buzz.ie/weird/baby-given-free-entry-life-nightclub-mother-gave-birth-dance-floor-342984
The most common ways we break Thanksgiving tradition are (1) going out to eat and (2) ___________.
From Pastor Caleb: I’d love to talk a little about “contentment” and “becoming content” and how that might be a key to true thankfulness and gratitude. We often talk about thankfulness and gratitude during this time of year. Then on Black Friday (and beyond) we're made to feel so discontent …
Hosted by Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton! Get your votes/predictions in:
1. Music At Work Makes You More Efficient: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/half-workers-listen-music-job-20862216