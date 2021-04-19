Somebody had to wreck it for everybody else...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Doing _____ is great for your brain, according to a new study. Researchers found that people who do a lot of _____ have bigger and stronger brains. Which is a key to staying sharp as you get older and even avoiding things like dementia.
It's just easier to go along without arguing sometimes...Also, since Morgan Wallen is INELIGIBLE at this Sunday's ACM's, who's going to win the following awards:
If you wanted to buy the parts in an iPhone back in 1991, how much would it have cost?