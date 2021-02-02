Man, sometimes I really miss 4th grade...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
We have a family premium Spotify membership for $15/month. Otherwise, I haven't paid for music since I bought Chris Stapleton's "Traveller" album about four years ago.
Effective Monday, February 1st at 11:59 p.m., your mask must have TWO layers. For more:
Presented by CASA of Northeast Nebraska and Wayne State College. Featuring: