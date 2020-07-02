Not Appropriate.

Karen, please send your complaints to thiscannotbearealshow@hotmail.com

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

Karen, please send your complaints to thiscannotbearealshow@hotmail.com

Is what we're doing worth it?

Is what we're doing worth it?

This includes our 21 county listening area and data was compiled from our local health departments. Scroll down to vote or get more details here: